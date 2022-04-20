Rural Manitoba teacher faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference

A teacher in Ste. Anne, Man., is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor, according to police.

The man was arrested April 4, the Ste. Anne Police Department confirmed in a Tuesday interview with CBC. The charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have happened in recent months, police said.

CBC is not naming the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

The man was released under a series of conditions and is no longer teaching at Pointe-des-Chênes School, police confirmed.

Pointe-des-Chênes is a K-12 school in the small town of Ste. Anne, which is about 45 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg. The school is part of the Franco-Manitoban School Division.

The division sent a letter to parents and guardians Tuesday, notifying them of the arrest of a teacher at Pointe-des-Chênes school.

It says a student services team has been sent to the school to support any students and staff members affected.

CBC reached out to the school division but a spokesperson declined to comment further.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Steinbach in June.