Rural residents using U.S. doctors feeling frustrated

A Manitoba couple doesn't want to be forced into lockdown every time they get their medication.

Donna Bartinski, 80, and her 88-year-old husband Mike, longtime residents of Sprague, have had a family doctor in Roseau, Minn., for decades.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.