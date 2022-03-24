Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Steinbach RCMP investigate a suspicious death

Steinbach RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a residence in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

The deceased, 39, was found in a home in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds

CBC News ·
Steinbach RCMP have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the man's death. (Robert Short/CBC)

Steinbach RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a residence in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds. 

Officers and EMS went to the scene about 100 kilometres east of Winnipeg after they received a disturbance report at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said in a news release.

They found a man, 39, with critical injuries who was pronounced deceased on scene.

A man, 22, who also resides at the residence was taken into custody. 

Steinbach RCMP, along with major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now