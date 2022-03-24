Steinbach RCMP investigate a suspicious death

Steinbach RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a residence in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

Officers and EMS went to the scene about 100 kilometres east of Winnipeg after they received a disturbance report at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said in a news release.



They found a man, 39, with critical injuries who was pronounced deceased on scene.



A man, 22, who also resides at the residence was taken into custody.



Steinbach RCMP, along with major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services, continue to investigate.