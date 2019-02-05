Rural Manitobans should be worried about growing paramedic shortage, union says

The union that represents paramedics in rural Manitoba says critical staffing shortages that are leading to longer waits for care are becoming more dire.

Data obtained by CBC News from Dec. 2021 shows nearly 20,000 hours when ambulances went unstaffed in rural Manitoba, up from 17,000 from last fall.

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals, which represents about 800 rural paramedics, calls it a deeply concerning trend, one that provides a snapshot into one area of the health-care system at the beginning of the Omicron wave in Manitoba.

"We are seeing more and more folks having to book off," said Bob Moroz, the union's president, noting there is no clear line that can be drawn from the data to the COVID-19 pandemic's latest wave.

"We're also seeing, by the sheer amount of overtime and callbacks, people are just burning out, and that is requiring some self care," he said. "People are just having a hard time keeping up."

Moroz says the critical shortage of staff has led to longer shifts among those still working, and longer response time. He says paramedics working 14- to 16-hour shifts aren't uncommon, with some reports of paramedics working 20 to 23 hours at a time.

Response times have also suffered, he says, increasing as much as 35 per cent since 2018.

"Something's got to give," Moroz said. "We just clearly don't have the people that we need to. The situation is getting much worse and it's getting much worse fast."

CBC News requested an interview with Health Minister Audrey Gordon on Thursday. A spokesperson referred the request to Shared Health.

In a statement, the agency said while staffing of emergency response services has been a challenge in some rural parts of the province for many years, COVID-19 has exacerbated existing vacancies.

Resources stretched thin

"During the winter months and particularly during the fourth wave, both a number of severe winter weather events and the Omicron variant have placed additional challenges on our workforce," an emailed statement read.

The agency saiys it is working to recruit more paramedics, but has put out a callto recently retired or former paramedics to rejoin the workforce.

"Entire regions are being left without coverage," Moroz said. "We just don't have enough. They're trying to plug a lot of holes and that is stretching everyone way too thin."

That has led to hours-long waits for care for some in rural Manitoba, as ambulance and paramedics are forced to respond from great distances.

"We should be worried about that," he said. "Paramedics are deeply worried about that."

Wab Kinew, leader of Manitoba's opposition NDP, says offering more competitive wages and expanding the scope of practice are two ways the province could keep paramedics working longer in rural Manitoba.

"People in rural Manitoba deserve to access health care just like everyone else in the province," he said. "When we talk to the paramedics themselves they are very clear that there are policy solutions that the [Progressive Conservatives] could be looking at, but aren't."

City of Brandon funds paramedics

Terry Browett, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 803, which represents Brandon firefighters and paramedics, told CBC News last month ambulances from his city are increasingly being called out to surrounding communities, leaving the entire city of Brandon without a single ambulance.

That prompted the city to devote $300,000 in 2022 to fund four paramedic positions in the city to "buy the province some time", according to Mayor Rick Chrest.

WATCH | Paramedic shortages communities across Canada without staffed ambulances:

A large number of rural ambulances are sitting idle due to lack of staff Duration 2:09 Union leaders say critical staffing shortages across Manitoba are leaving communities without ambulances to respond in emergencies, and are leaving paramedics feeling burnt out. 2:09

"We will plug in some additional personnel to not only help our citizens but also help relieve some of the strain that's on some of our EMS personnel," Chrest told CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon.

Moroz says the shortages are also leading to rising tensions.

"A lot of our paramedics are running into issues when they do arrive to a scene — that the paramedics themselves are being blamed for the amount of time it has taken them to arrive on scene," he said. "People are under stress … so those paramedics have to deal with that."

Moroz and Kinew say paramedic understaffing should be a higher priority for the province and a problem that should be dealt with as soon as possible.

Shared Health says it is working to increase educational capacity for paramedic training, and working with the College of Paramedics to obtain provisional licences for new graduates, enabling them to join the workforce sooner.