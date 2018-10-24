Thompson voters elect city's 1st female mayor

Voters in Thompson elected their first female mayor Wednesday night.

Colleen Smook becomes the eighth mayor of the northern Manitoba city, elected with 1,223 votes. The runner-up, Ron Matechuk, received 959 votes.

There were four names on the ballot for mayor in Thompson, but one candidate withdrew after the nomination deadline.

Ryan Brady, who was registered and nominated as a mayoral candidate in the northern Manitoba city, pulled out after racist comments he posted nearly a decade ago resurfaced online.

Brady, a regular poster on the white-nationalist forum Stormfront in 2009 and 2010, told CBC News in September that he made the decision to withdraw at his wife's request.

With files from Ramraajh Sharvendiran.