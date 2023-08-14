Winnipegger's passion for running, supporting other athletes at heart of new documentary

Running For Your Life

Airs Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on CBC Manitoba.

Stream free on CBC Gem now.

In 15 years and counting, Winnipegger Junel Malapad has run the equivalent of the circumference of the world.

Along the way, the 53-year-old has raised money for at least 25 charities, led two run clubs and supported other runners when they needed help or encouragement.

One of those runners is Libby Lea, who lives with chronic leukemia.

The 43-year-old mother of two has been running buddies with Malapad for a decade, and was inspired by the support he showed for her and other runners.

The result? Running For Your Life, a new 45-minute documentary directed by Lea about Malapad.

"Junel says it in the trailer — you feel everything when you run," said Lea.

First-time director Libby Lea followed her own passion for running to tell the story of Malapad, a champion for fitness and community building. (Brayden Musick)

"I wanted someone to watch this who isn't a runner and feel what it's like. Feeling your breath get rapid and your heart beating, it's a beautiful thing."

The documentary tracks Malapad's commitment to running while trying to balance family life. In the film, Malapad, who has been running for 15 years, reveals how the premature death of his mother inspired him to lace up his sneakers in the first place.

It also depicts his commitment to his fellow runners — something Lea has seen firsthand.

Filming for the documentary Running For Your Life was a months-long effort that included shooting in all kinds of weather. (Jack Mykhilov)

At age 38, she was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, or CML, after a routine blood test. She had to stop running for three years to begin treatment.

When she was ready to start running again, Malapad was there.

"Junel checked in via Instagram and came out with me on a few occasions to get the kilometres in," Lea said.

She began a 100-day running streak in February 2022, accomplishing a minimum of three kilometres a day. For many of those days, Malapad ran alongside her.

"He often says, 'we can do hard things,'" Lea said. "That was my mantra the whole challenge."

How do you film runners running? Follow them with a camera on a Segway. Lea and the crew from Frank Digital discuss a shot that will be filmed with a cameraperson on a Segway trailing a runner. (Johnny De Guzman)

Doing hard things, and inspiring others to do the same, is also what keeps Malapad going.

The way the running community supports each other is "like a ripple effect," Malapad said with tears in his eyes.

The documentary is filled with interviews with those who have felt Malapad's goodwill.

Natalie Pirson, who is part of Winnipeg Run Club and uses a wheelchair, says it's because of Malapad that she's felt so welcomed by a community that would otherwise feel inaccessible. She completed a 53-kilometre journey around Winnipeg in her wheelchair, with Malapad by her side for 50 kilometres.

"He's definitely added to my life," Pirson said. "And the fact that I see him being open to a community … [means] I'm more able to reach out to other people."

Malapad spent hours over many months doing interviews with a film crew documenting his life as a runner in Winnipeg. (Emily Laby)

The impact of Malapad's efforts on the community, and the power of running itself, are two things that Lea hopes are communicated in the film, which is her directorial debut.

She hopes that viewers will get a sense of the impact Malapad has had on his community.

"He's inclusive," Lea said. "Here I am with leukemia and he's being inclusive with me. He's changed lives."

During filming for Running For Your Life, crews captured footage of local runners and running groups throughout Winnipeg. (Jack Mykhilov)

Running for your Life premieres at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, on CBC Manitoba as part of the Absolutely Canadian documentary series.

