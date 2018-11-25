Local group promoting safety for female runners and walkers in Winnipeg

Carly Peters knows what it's like to feel uncomfortable while out for a run.

The 37-year-old has been a runner for about eight years. She says it's the little things that can make you feel vulnerable.

"People that honk at you when you're running, or people that whistle. I've had cars drive slowly beside me as I'm running," Peters said.

It was news of an attack at a popular nature trail in southwest Winnipeg last month that drove her and a small group of runners to take action in an effort to help improve safety for female runners and walkers.

A group of local runners will be at Harte Trail beginning 9 a.m. CT on Sunday to promote safety for female runners and walkers. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"It was practically broad daylight, six o'clock [in the evening], you know, on a portion of the trail that is well-frequented," said Peters. "So, you know, it was just very unnerving that something like that could happen in a spot like that."

Winnipeg police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man last month after they say a woman in her 40s who was walking fought off an assault on Harte Trail in Charleswood. At the time, police said the woman saw the man sprinting toward her while trying to open his pants.

For Peters, it hit close to home.

"I run there alone," she said, about the area. "My mom walks the trail with her friends."

On Sunday, she and other members of the group will be on Harte Trail at Oakdale Drive and Ridgewood Avenue from 9 a.m. CT to 10 a.m. to hand out free whistles. The group will also offer safety tips for female runners and tips for men who want to support female runners in their life.

"Giving them something that they could use to help make themselves feel a little better," she said.

Winnipeg police said while attacks at the Harte Trail are very rare, it is always important to run with safety in mind. Police said that can include running in pairs, carrying your phone, mixing up your routes, staying out of sheltered areas and running during daylight hours when possible.

Peters says the group has roughly 300 free whistles to give to female runners and walkers. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Peters said she hopes this campaign will also help raise awareness about the issues that female runners face.

It's kind of just opening a dialogue about what it means to run while female because we do have a very different experience than men do. - Carly Peters, runner

"It's kind of just opening a dialogue about what it means to run while female," said Peters. "Because we do have a very different experience than men do."

Peters said donations helped the group purchase the roughly 300 whistles they have to hand out.