'It's amazing': 4000 people lace up for Winnipeg Run for the Cure

A little rain couldn't stop thousands of Manitobans from dressing up in pink, walking and running to raise money for breast cancer research Sunday morning.

Run for the Cure Winnipeg director John Iacozza estimates around $450,000 was raised at the 28th annual event. Since 1992, the run has raised about $445 million across Canada.

"Even though we had a little rain, trains, everything that could go wrong, it was great, it was positive. A lot of participants showed up and the energy was fantastic," he said.

About 4,000 people took part in the event, Iacozza said, which aims to raise money for breast cancer research, support programs, health education and advocacy initiatives.

Paisley the dog sported a pink bra at the 2019 Run for the Cure event in Winnipeg Sunday. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Sue Shindle walked one kilometre with a group of her friends for a very personal, urgent reason.

"I have breast cancer. I'm going through it right now. I'm just going through radiation," Sue Shindle said as her friends stood around her in support.

"I couldn't believe when they said they wanted to do this, I was like, 'Sure, let's do it!' I was so surprised."

Shindle's friends took turns pushing her wheelchair, which they brought along in case she needed a break during the walk.

"It's just love, so much love. I can't explain it. It's amazing," Shindle said.

Virginia Grycko, a breast cancer survivor, led a group of Run for the Cure participants in a warm up ahead of the run on Sunday. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Virginia Grycko, a breast cancer survivor and a Zumba instructor, laced up and led the crowd in a warm-up before the run.

"I just want them to feel comfortable, I see them singing I see them moving and that's what I want. I want them to forget for a few minutes about why we're here and just kind of enjoy the moment together," she said.

Grycko has been involved in the run for a number of years and says she gets so much out of it every year.

Monica Blair ran five kilometres on Sunday in support of her friends and family who have survived breast cancer. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Monica Blair ran five kilometres for loved ones affected by breast cancer.

"I came here because I want to run for so many women who have been afflicted by this horrible disease. I have family, I have friends and other people that I know," she said.

Blair said even though she didn't raise a lot of money, $50 she said, being involved in the run was impactful for her.

"I feel like I'm involved. We're all one so we should help each other out," she said.