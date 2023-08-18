Brandon display of handmade rugs from Pakistan explores artistry, tradition of craft

A company that highlights the work of Pakistani artists and the importance of preserving culture through fair trade is weaving together a cultural exchange in southwestern Manitoba.

Yousaf Chaman is executive director of Bunyaad — a fair-trade rug company that works with people in Pakistan, where Chaman grew up in a family of rug makers.

"I grew up learning how to make them — dyes and everything. So it's something that we're hoping ... gets to be passed down to the next generation," Chaman said during a Thursday event in Brandon that highlighted the artistry of rug-making, as well as its community-building effects.

He says as a child, he was always excited to sit with his grandparents, aunts and uncles in the northeast Pakistan village where he grew up, in the hopes he would be allowed to fill in the background colour for a rug.

Chaman has channelled that passion into Bunyaad — a name that comes from the word for "foundation" in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

The fair-trade company started in the late 1960s, initially working with 10 families in Pakistan, according to Bunyaad's website. It now works with over 850 families throughout 100 villages in Pakistan.

Bunyaad director of operations Jenni Leister showcases rugs and dyes used to colour the art pieces. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Chaman says the idea is to give people an economic foundation to preserve the ancient art of rug-making.

He now shares his experiences, and those of artisans, at events like Thursday's in Brandon as a way to demonstrate how critical fair trade is in preserving art and culture.

"When it comes to rugs, it's like every rug speaks to the hundreds of years that rugs are being made," Chaman said. "These are made the way people made rugs centuries ago."

A path to a fair living wage

Many artisans are recruited through word-of-mouth, said Jenni Leister, Bunyaad's director of operations.

"We're successful when we can continue adding more and more jobs," she said. "There's never a lack of folks that want to join because earning a fair living wage is what we all want, and not necessarily what we all ... can have access to."

Chaman and Leister were at the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba in Brandon Thursday for an event with the theme of "connecting communities through art," presented in partnership with Brandon's Ten Thousand Villages store.

The non-profit sources its goods from artisans in developing countries under the principles of fair trade, which include ensuring fair pay and good working conditions, and building capacity for producers.

Meeghan Gavin is the manager of Brandon's Ten Thousand Villages, which partnered with Bunyaad to bring the fair-trade rugs to southwestern Manitoba. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Bunyaad has been partnering with Ten Thousand Villages locations for decades, said Brandon store manager Meeghan Gavin.

Bunyaad used to sell rugs through Winnipeg Ten Thousand Villages stores, but when they closed, the fair-trade company started bringing them to Brandon for the first time.

Eleven rugs are on display at the art gallery, and there will be 300 more at the Ten Thousand Villages store in downtown Brandon until Sept. 3, said Gavin.

"They're all handmade, each one — each knot that is done is done by hand," said Gavin.

"It's quite the process on how they are made, right from shearing the sheep all the way to tying the knots and making the designs. It's very intricate."

Chaman talks at Thursday's event about how the art of rug-making has been passed down for generations in Pakistan. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Rug-making is an art form that dates back more than 2,000 years in Pakistan, Chaman said. Certain regions and communities are well known for their rugs, and people want to preserve the art for the next generations.

Fair trade makes that possible, since it allows artists to set the price for a piece.

"When you look at these rugs, it speaks to many things — social, political, to … the history of these rugs," said Chaman.

"So it tells you many things about each … community."