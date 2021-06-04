CBC Manitoba wins 4 RTDNA national awards

CBC Manitoba has been honoured with four national awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The RTDNA annually celebrates excellence in reporting done across Canada in TV, radio and digital mediums. Earlier in the spring, it recognized the best of the best in various regions of Canada: West, Prairie, Central and East.

CBC Manitoba took home 15 Prairie region awards. Those winners were then entered automatically into the national competition.

The four national awards for Manitoba cover all three mediums.

Radio

Digital

Opinion: Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher.

TV

Graphics (large market): The life of a First Nations missionary.

A full list of the Prairie national winners can be found at the RTDNA's website.