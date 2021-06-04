CBC Manitoba wins 4 RTDNA national awards
CBC Manitoba has been honoured with four national awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
Local radio, digital and TV recognized as best among the best
The RTDNA annually celebrates excellence in reporting done across Canada in TV, radio and digital mediums. Earlier in the spring, it recognized the best of the best in various regions of Canada: West, Prairie, Central and East.
CBC Manitoba took home 15 Prairie region awards. Those winners were then entered automatically into the national competition.
The four national awards for Manitoba cover all three mediums.
Radio
- Excellence in editing (large market): Winnipeg Famous: Cheryl Lashek.
- Radio newscast (large market): June 12 newscast.
Digital
- Opinion: Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher.
TV
- Graphics (large market): The life of a First Nations missionary.
A full list of the Prairie national winners can be found at the RTDNA's website.