Pediatric ICU rates for RSV trending downward, but hospitalizations remain high among infants, toddlers

RSV-related hospitalization rates remain high in Winnipeg but the number of pediatric intensive care unit patients has fallen and surgical capacity may be able to rebound as a result.

There were eight pediatric ICU patients at Children's Hospital as of Thursday morning, compared to 17 during the first week of January. The typical baseline capacity is nine, according to an RSV weekly report released by Shared Health.

There were also 40 patients in neonatal ICU, down from 45 in the first week of the month.

Shared Health also said it will continue to postpone some surgeries for the time being to divert resources to young children in hospital, although that could change if pediatric ICU admissions keep declining.

Pediatric surgical capacity ran at between 80 to 90 per cent of normal levels last week, with three cancellations that Shared Health chalked up to patient illness.

Despite improvements in pediatric ICU admissions in particular, in general the number of young kids hospitalized with RSV symptoms continues to rise.

There were 25 infants, toddlers and newborns hospitalized between Jan. 7 and 13, six of whom required ICU care. That's compared to 18 hospitalized in the first week of January.

There were 23 pediatric patients hospitalized in all of October, 78 in November and 119 in December.

Manitoba has been hit hard with RSV this winter after a reprieve in recent years associated with the pandemic.

Levels of RSV hospital admissions were low during the past two winters, with one case reported in 2020-21 and 42 in 2021-22, according to Shared Health.

Since the beginning of October 2022, 261 patients have been admitted with RSV-related symptoms, including 41 in the first two weeks of January. The entire four-month RSV-related winter season of 2019-20 saw comparatively fewer admissions, 176.

Patient volumes at the Children's Hospital emergency department are averaging 118 patients daily so far in January, compared to 130 patients in December.

Of the 108 to visit the Children's ER on Wednesday this week, nearly a quarter — 25 — had flu or flu-like symptoms.

"This is a significant drop from only a few weeks ago, when the rate hovered around 50 per cent," Shared Health said.

Young children two and under are the most at-risk of contracting RSV.

Minimizing exposure between children with and without symptoms, masking in large crowds and hand-washing and cleaning high-touch areas are all steps parents can take to keep their kids safe.

Vaccination against Influenza A and B is also strongly encouraged, whether or not you think you've already had the flu, according to Shared Health.

Vaccination locations — for influenza and COVID-19 — are available on the province's website.