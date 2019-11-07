RRC opens doors to culinary research kitchen in Exchange District
New state-of-the-art facility will focus on product development
Red River College unveiled its new state-of-the-art culinary research kitchen Thursday, saying this promises to be its most delectable facility yet.
The college has had a culinary research program for five years, but has been operating out of various spaces throughout their campus.
The opening of the facility, housed in the Paterson Global Foods Institute on Main Street, brings the program under one roof, while also giving staff and students access to new equipment, said Mavis McRae, who heads the program.
With the opening of the facility, those in the culinary arts, food science and agriculture industries can come together and share ideas on product development more easily, she said.
"Having some of the small and medium sized companies be able to access the talent within all of Red River College...all of the information technology, it really is a gateway into all of that expertise," she said.
"We're just looking at getting ready to work with all of the food industry and not just in Manitoba but in all of western Canada."
McRae says she hopes the kitchen will become a good resource for Manitoba's agriculture and food industry by adding more culinary expertise to food product development.
