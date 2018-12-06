RWB warns scammers are overcharging for Nutcracker tickets

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet says scammers are charging tutu much for tickets to their upcoming run of The Nutcracker.

The ballet says customers have told them several third-party websites are charging inflated prices for the annual performance of the holiday classic, which is not sold out.

"They are legitimate tickets, but they're just being resold at a much higher price," said RWB spokesperson Natasha Havrilenko, who explains the sites buy a block of tickets and then turn around and sell them for more money.

"For example, our E section seats, which are normally $30, are being sold for around $80."

It's the second year the ballet has seen pricey tickets being resold for The Nutcracker, Havrilenko said.

Last year, Havrilenko saw tickets for the performance selling for as much as $700.

"They know that the show is a hot seller and it's the holidays," she said.

"So far it hasn't got that bad this year, and we're really hoping to nip it in the bud and get the message out."

There isn't much the ballet can do to stop the behaviour, Havrilenko said, and because it's not technically illegal, the ballet hasn't involved police.

"All we can do is keep reiterating to our customers that the only place that we are selling is at our website or at our box office," she said.

The Nutcracker runs Dec 19-29 at the Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets are still available from the RWB website and the box office.

