Royal Winnipeg Ballet School gets $1.55M from federal arts fund
Similar funding announced by Conservative government in 2014
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet School will get $1.55 million over two years from the federal Canada Arts and Training Fund.
The funding will be officially announced at a news conference on Wednesday morning.
The school includes a professional division that attracts dancers from around the world, training dance stars such as Evelyne Hart and André Lewis, who is now the Royal Winnipeg Ballet artistic director and CEO.
Graduates of the program dance with world-renowned companies including Ballet Zurich, Pina Bausch Company and Birmingham Royal Ballet, says Stéphane Léonard, the school's director.
"These Canadian-trained artists share the gift of their talent and remind the world of Canada's exceptional contribution to the arts," Leonard said.
Similar funding was announced in 2014 by what was then the Conservative government, which also provided $1.55 million over two years through the Canada Arts Training Fund.
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet, founded as the Winnipeg Ballet Club in 1939, is among the world's premier dance companies. It is Canada's oldest ballet company and the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.