Government of Manitoba spends $7.5M to help grow Royal Winnipeg Ballet campus

The province of Manitoba will contribute $7.5 million to help update the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's campus, the premier announced on Wednesday.

The ballet's campus expansion and modernization plan, pegged at $30 million, includes a new student living centre and infrastructure enhancements across the organization's facilities.

"Our government is proud to support Manitoba's vibrant arts and culture sector and as we emerge from this pandemic together, I'm confident this sector will play a key role in the social and economic recovery of our province," Stefanson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

By March of 2024, the organization hopes to put in place energy efficient measures in studios, integrate them with the new student living centre, improve accessibility and update the production shop and warehouse.

To date, the ballet has secured $7.5 million in provincial government support and $15 million in private funding toward its $30 million fundraising goal.

Stefanson noted that the province's contribution allows the ballet to seek matching funds from the federal government as well, bringing the organization to its goal.

Artistic director and CEO André Lewis says the support means the world to staff, students and community members.

"We couldn't be more excited about the future of dance in Manitoba and to represent Manitoba, Winnipeg and Canada all over the world," he said.

