Class-action lawsuit OK'd against Royal Winnipeg Ballet, photographer

A judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and a photographer accused of taking intimate photos of students.

The recent decision by an Ontario Superior Court justice allows the lawsuit filed by lead plaintiff Sarah Doucet to proceed.

Doucet alleges photographer Bruce Monk pressured her into letting him take semi-nude photos of her as a teenager and then distributed them — allegations both he and the ballet deny.

Lawyer Margaret Waddell says about 60 people have been identified so far as potential class-action members.