Royal Manitoba Winter Fair wraps up in Brandon

The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair has come to an end in Brandon — and while the annual event saw a bit of a drop in attendance from previous years, organizers are just happy the fair is back after being cancelled twice during the pandemic.

"It's just a big adjustment, you know, being around people again and seeing some smiling faces," Greg Crisanti, past president of the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba, the non-profit organization that hosts the fair, said Saturday.

"But I think everybody's ready to have some fun, everyone's ready for a party."

Crisanti said daily attendance at this year's fair was about 20 per cent lower than what organizers were used to seeing before the pandemic.

Earlier this week, provincial exhibition co-chair Wayne Buhr said the event typically brings in 100,000 people from around the country over the course of the six-day event.

But the drop in numbers didn't take away from the excitement of once again seeing people come through the doors of the southwestern Manitoba city's Keystone Centre, Crisanti said, or the "enormous" boost the city itself likely saw with visitors traveling to Brandon throughout the week.

"They're filling up with gas, they're staying at our hotels, they're going out to restaurants," he said.

The annual fair began in 1906 and is one of only two in Canada with royal designation. Before 2020, it had only been cancelled twice: once during the First World War, and once during a livestock outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 1952.

The event gives visitors a chance to interact with farm animals up close and watch shows in the arena.

Calgary equestrian Riley Rorison said the Brandon fair marked her first competition of the season.

"I've been having a great time. It's such a fun show. I love the environment, I like how people can come in and they can watch and they can meet our horses," said Rorison, who was competing in Manitoba for the first time.

"I got to meet lots of new people and it's been really nice."

Calgary equestrian Riley Rorison was excited to compete with her horse at the fair, which marked her first competition of the season. (Anne-Charlotte Carignan/Radio-Canada)

Manitoba beef rancher Trevor Sund said he was excited to get to talk to people at the fair about local beef production, which he said he's seen more interest in during the pandemic. Last year, he said, he sold more beef directly to customers than he ever had before.

"I had people coming, just friends of friends, phoning us up," Sund said.

"It's a little encouraging."

Manitoba beef rancher Trevor Sund, a district director for the Manitoba Beef Producers, said he was excited to get to talk to people at the fair about local beef production, which he said he's seen more interest in during the pandemic. (Marouane Refak/Radio-Canada)

And as a district director for the Manitoba Beef Producers, he said the return of the fair is a great opportunity to connect with people interested in learning more about cattle production.

"It's been great to have it come back, that's for sure," he said.

"[It gets] the people out, [lets] people see a little…. So many people are so disconnected from the farm."

This year's event began Monday and ran until Saturday.