Ice to be back: Royal Canoe to play 2nd free concert at Forks on ice instruments
Winnipeg band Royal Canoe, who performed a free show at The Forks on Friday night using instruments crafted from ice, will do a second show on Saturday night.
Repeat performance of Glacial, show played with instruments made from ice, set for Saturday night
Winnipeggers will have another chance to see a "cool" show at The Forks on Saturday night.
Local band Royal Canoe performed a free concert at the national historic site on Friday called Glacial — an appropriate name for a show performed entirely on instruments crafted from blocks of ice.
The band had originally planned for the show to be a one-off, but earlier this week announced a second show for Saturday night.
"Every sound you hear, including the bass, was in some way recorded with ice and processed, or it's ice we're performing with live," Royal Canoe's Matt Peters told CBC News earlier this week.
The second free performance of Glacial will take place at 7 p.m. on the steps of the Johnston Terminal at The Forks.
With files from Cory Funk
