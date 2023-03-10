Royal Canadian Mint still foresees vital role, despite declining demand for coins

The Royal Canadian Mint says it will still have a vitally important role as society goes increasingly cashless.

The Crown corporation, which laid off 56 employees at its Winnipeg production facility last month, says demand for coins has been declining for a decade.

Since February 2013, when the mint stopped producing pennies due to rising costs relative to face value, overall demand for other Canadian circulation coins has declined about eight per cent per year, president Marie Lemay said.

The COVID-19 pandemic only accelerated the trend, as physical distancing drove more Canadians toward electronic payment systems and buying online.

While there's no denying the dominance of electronic transactions in today's economy, Lemay prefers the term "cash-light" rather than "cashless."

She said two-thirds of Canadians still report using cash within the last month.

Cash and coins are particularly important in rural, northern and Indigenous communities, where access to banking services and reliable internet may be limited, Lemay said.

It's critical for the mint to monitor where and how coins are being used, so that it can produce the right amount and ensure they get to where they are needed, she said.

But Lemay said the mint, which still employs about 350 people at its Winnipeg production centre, has been planning for this transition.

The corporation's aim isn't production for the sake of production, but ensuring there are always enough coins to meet demand, she said.

"Our goal is to make sure that we are always ensuring that people that want to use coins are able to do it, when and where they want to."

The Royal Canadian Mint officially ended its distribution of one-cent coins to Canada's financial institutions and retailers in February 2013. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Knowing how much is enough, however, has been a challenge in recent years.

"In 2020, we saw demand drop by 37 per cent," Lemay said.

"Now it's starting to come back up. But the question we still don't have the answer to is how far up it will go."

The mint's Winnipeg facility also still produces about one billion circulation coins annually, making international currency for dozens of other countries, and the recent layoffs are expected to be temporary.

It blames the move on prolonged effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical instability.

Most data suggests physical currency won't disappear any time soon.

While three-quarters of Canadians agree that society will move increasingly away from cash and coins in favour of digital payments in the future, a recent survey conducted by the mint suggests Canadians also value having access to physical money.

More people are using electronic payments but two-thirds of Canadians still report using cash within the last month. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Irwin Lipnowski, associate professor of economics with the University of Manitoba, said he thinks there will always be some level of demand for currency.

"I don't think there will ever be a case of people just using cards," Lipnowski said.

"A lot of people like the idea that they're paying cash and they're using this currency and have a way of ensuring it's not counterfeit."

Unlike the mints of most other countries, the Royal Canadian Mint is also tasked with managing the national coin inventory and ensuring coins get to where they need to go, Lemay said.

The corporation works with armoured car carriers and financial institutions to understand both present and future demand.

"We have a view into where coins are around the country, and we're able to forecast. We're able to move coins around … and that allows us to have very efficient coin production," Lemay said.

This end-to-end oversight of the national inventory has helped ward off some of the problems other countries have encountered with their coin supplies during the pandemic, she said.

Recent events, such as the Rogers outage that took down the Interac payment network last summer, have proved the value of a reliable physical currency.

The Royal Canadian Mint is equipped to scale up production very quickly, if a natural disaster or some other unforeseen event led to a dramatic increase in demand for cash.

"I think coins and digital payments will coexist for the foreseeable future, so we have to find a way that it's done seamlessly," Lemay said.

"Should we, for whatever reason, need to produce more coins, we have capacity to do it."