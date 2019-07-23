Construction on new aviation museum cleared for takeoff with federal funding

A local institution celebrating the history of flight in Canada has soared past a major hurdle in its quest to build a new home to house its vast collection of artifacts.

The federal government is set to announced it will contribute $8.8 million for the construction of an 86,000-square-foot facility for the Winnipeg-based Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

"More than 40 years ago a small group of visionaries committed to preserve this distinct aviation heritage for all Canadians," Terry Slobodian, president and CEO of the museum, said in a news release.

International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr is to announce the funding in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

The museum has been in limbo since the end of October 2018 when it was forced to leave its previous location, a converted hangar on Ferry Road owned by Exchange Income Corporation, after its lease expired.

The federal government had committed $1.2 million in October 2016 with the promise of matching additional provincial funding. That commitment came in December 2017 when the province announced $8.75 million for the museum.

By the end of October, however, the federal funds for the new facility, to be built on Wellington Avenue, hadn't arrived and the museum was forced to disperse its collection across hangars and other facilities while it waited.

Some of the pieces were to be stored near the new location on the Winnipeg Airports Authority campus, others in St. Andrews, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, and some private hangars.

"We will soon begin the construction of an aviation adventure and signature attraction to house this world-class collection of pioneering aircraft as a beacon of inspiration and learning for generations to come," Slobodian said.

The new museum will be located on Wellington Avenue, near the Winnipeg airport. (Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada)

The collection, the second-largest in Canada, includes several one-of-a-kind aircraft such as Canada's first helicopter, the CL-84 "Tilt-wing", Avrocar "flying saucer," historic military jets, bush planes, and commercial aircraft.

The museum also has 2,700 boxes of library and archive materials.

Its new space is expected to feature nine exhibition galleries, a kids centre, library, and workshop, among other facilities.