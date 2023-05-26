Manitoba Justice names new civilian director of provincial police watchdog

A new civilian director of the province's police watchdog has been appointed by Manitoba's lieutenant governor and will step into the role this summer, Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Friday.

Roxanne Gagné, who has 25 years of experience working in the criminal justice system, will join the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba at the beginning of July, Goertzen said in a news release.

Gagné was a Crown counsel for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for nine years in Winnipeg and Montreal.

Later, she worked with the federal Justice Department, where she provided legal advice and written opinions to clients from Indigenous and Northern Relations Canada and Indigenous Services Canada.

Gagné is stepping into the role that Zane Tessler held for 10 years.

The civilian director is responsible for the administration and operation of the watchdog, which oversees investigations of police officers under the Police Services Act.

The IIU is mandated to investigate incidents where it appears someone has suffered serious injuries or death as a result of contact with police, or when it appears police have contravened certain laws.

A civilian director is appointed to a five-year term, which can be extended for a second five-year term.

