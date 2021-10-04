Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Roussin warns of 'very, very significant 4th wave' | CBC News Loaded
Manitoba
·
Video
Roussin warns of 'very, very significant 4th wave'
Dr. Brent Roussin says the province will enforce new public health orders, but also hopes Manitobans will do the right thing to prevent a catastrophic blow to the health-care system.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 04, 2021 1:43 PM CT | Last Updated: October 4
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now