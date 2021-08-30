Manitoba reports 182 cases of COVID-19 over 3 days

Manitoba announces a total of 182 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days — 102 on Saturday, 46 on Sunday and 34 on Monday.

For the second time in less than a week, Manitoba has reported more than 100 cases in a single day, after going nearly two months without case counts in the triple digits.

Last Wednesday, the province posted more than 100 new cases in a single day for the first time since June 26, although case counts on Thursday and Friday were lower.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is three per cent, and Winnipeg's is 1.6 per cent. A total of 1,607 lab tests were completed on Sunday.

Of the 34 new cases reported on Monday, 25 people were not fully vaccinated, a news release said.

There are 16 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, nine in the Southern Health region, five in the Northern Health Region, three in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one in the Interlake-Eastern health region. There are 503 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

There are 65 Manitobans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 18 of them in intensive care units.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead on the province's vaccine task force, held a joint online briefing Monday to deliver an update on the province's pandemic response.

It's the first update since an indoor mask mandate came back into effect on Saturday under new health orders.

Starting Friday, Manitobans will have to show proof of vaccination in order to access many businesses and services, such as gyms, restaurants and theatres.

Public health officials are gearing up restrictions in anticipation of a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

As of Monday, 82 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 76.7 per cent had two doses.