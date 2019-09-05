Round dance blocks Portage and Main in anti-Pallister protest ahead of election

Demonstrators stopped traffic at busy Portage Avenue and Main Street Wednesday in a round dance disruption taking aim at Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister.

The event, held at the famed Winnipeg intersection just under one week ahead of the Sept. 10 Manitoba provincial election and about seven weeks before the Oct. 21 federal election, was organized by the Southern Chiefs' Organization.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels maintains Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government has stepped on First Nation jurisdiction.

"They're taking money from our communities, they're excluding us from industry, we're being excluded from the economy," Daniels said ahead of the event.

"We're suffering in every area from health to education, level of income — every area we can point to, it's government policy and intervention that's created the situation we're in."

The round dance on Wednesday afternoon was one of several similar traffic-disrupting events SCO has organized this summer to draw attention to concerns about what it describes as oppressive government policies.

"First Nations governments are not in control," said Daniels.

"Federal and provincial bureaucrats … are trying to tell us what should happen, and it is because of that you're starting to see all of these different social, economic factors that aren't working for us."

Daniels said governments have cut programming and unlawfully exercised jurisdiction over tobacco and cannabis in First Nation communities without consulting local leadership.

All levels of government need to work with, not against, First Nations, Daniels said.

"Government policy will not work," he said. "It has to be driven by Indigenous governments, it has to be driven by the people — all of us need to be heard, we need to be supported."

"As a government we have worked diligently to build meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities throughout the province, including ensuring Indigenous communities can help create and share in the many benefits of economic growth and development," a spokesperson for the Manitoba PC Party said in a written statement Wednesday.

The party pointed to a forestry management agreement announced earlier this year with four First Nations on the east side of Lake Winnipeg as an example.

"We will also ensure representation from Indigenous communities on both the Communities Economic Development Fund and our soon to be launched rural economic development agency," the spokesperson said.

Daniels, though, said the Southern Chiefs' Organization wants to bring attention to their concerns and will continue to hold the round dances.

"We ask all Manitobans and those new Canadians who are here to come and join us and sing and dance with us, because we're not pushing you out," said Daniels.

"We're asking you to stand with us."