Round dance organized to celebrate Brian Pallister's departure from premier's office

Dozens of people took part in a round dance outside the Manitoba legislature Thursday that was organized to celebrate Brian Pallister's impending departure from the premier's office.

Pallister announced Tuesday he will step down as Manitoba's premier, though when is yet to be determined, after weeks of speculation about his political future after his widely condemned comments about Canada's history and colonization .

Thursday's round dance was organized by Indigenous leaders, who had had a difficult relationship with the outgoing premier. A round dance is typically a celebratory ceremony in Indigenous culture.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs' Organization said the round dance marked what many feel is a positive step for Manitoba.

"It's a celebration of a moment in history for Manitoba, for us, and to recognize the difficulty we've had under the current government and how the chapter is turning but there's also a lot of work to do."

Arlen Dumas, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said he hopes the next premier will be more in tune with the issues First Nations people are facing and the realities of Canadian history.

"We know that when First Nations do well, we all do well, so we're going to look for a leader who is going to be appreciative of the true history of First Nations and the collective contributions that we've all made," he said.

He said he's willing to give anyone a chance as long as they're willing to be collaborative and value what First Nations people have to offer.

When Pallister will actually leave office is yet to be determined. A PC leadership race is expected this fall, after the party determines how the race will be run.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover have declared their interest in running, as have Winnipeg city council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James) and Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

Meanwhile, two cabinet ministers publicly declared they want Health Minister Heather Stefanson to run, though she said she is still weighing her options.