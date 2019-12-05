2 dead, 2 in hospital after highway rollover in RM of Rossburn

Two people are dead and two more are in hospital after a Wednesday night rollover in the rural municipality of Rossburn, Manitoba RCMP said.

Four people from Waywayseecappo First Nation were in a westbound vehicle on Road 144 West, about three kilometres west of Provincial Road 24, when the vehicle left the road and rolled several times, police said. One person was thrown from the vehicle.

RCMP responded around 9:30 p.m. to the incident in Rossburn, which is about 270 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

A 45-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other men, ages 47 and 32, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said it is believed the occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, and that speed may have been a factor in the incident.

Prairie Mountain RCMP and a traffic analyst continue to investigate.