Rossbrook House marks 45th anniversary

A drop-in centre that has provided support to generations of families is celebrating its 45th year.

Rossbrook House has been open for youth in the Centennial neighbourhood since its inception in 1976. Programming includes after-school homework clubs, organized sports and a music program.

