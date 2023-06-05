New supportive housing complex officially opens for vulnerable Winnipeggers

A new housing project for those living with mental health and addictions and at risk of becoming homeless officially opened Monday in the heart of Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

The three-storey, 47-unit building at the corner of Ross Avenue and Ellen Street replaced a boarded-up warehouse that had been vacant for 24 years.

The Ross Ellen Housing Complex, as the new building is known, includes a commercial kitchen and common dining area on the ground floor, as well as a living room, game room, TV area and a round room for Indigenous cultural activities.

The landscaped and fenced yard features an outdoor patio and community garden area for tenants.

The building is administered under a housing first model, a recovery-oriented approach centred on the belief that addiction, domestic problems and mental health issues are best addressed once a person has a home.

The former warehouse at the corner of Ross Avenue and Ellen Street had been vacant for 24 years before being torn down to make way for the new Ross Ellen Housing Complex. A poster for the new project is seen attached on the corner of the building, in this image from 2019. (Google Street View)

The pendulum is beginning to swing the other way but many agencies in the city still require people to be sober in order to have a place to sleep, said John Pollard, co-CEO of Pollard Banknote, whose family contributed $4.6 million to the new complex and will operate it through its non-profit charity, Home First Winnipeg.

"When you get to know people and deal with them, you realize that's just not going to work," he said about the abstinence rule. "You need to take people in the way they are and then hope they can [get] better from that better place."

Support staff will be onsite and available 24/7 for every resident seeking help. As well, 15 units are designed around accessibility for those with disabilities.

"Like every major city in North America, Winnipeg right now faces the challenge of too many people struggling unsheltered or homeless," said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham at a Monday news conference unveiling the new complex.

"The only way we're going to make meaningful progress in tacking that challenge is in by working together — all levels of government, social service agencies and the private sector."

All three levels of government and End Homelessness Winnipeg also contributed funding to open the $9-million facility. The province has also committed to provide annual operating funding.

John Pollard, co-CEO of Pollard Banknote, said he realized how difficult it was for people facing homelessness to find a decent place to live. So he built a complex for that. (Megan Goddard/Radio-Canada)

"This could be a place where an individual's spirit grows brighter, shines brighter, and they're able to take on the challenges that life has," said Jason Whitford, president and CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg.

The idea for the Ross Ellen complex was prompted when the Pollards bought the 142-year-old Winnipeg Hotel on Main Street with an eye to restoring it. About 50 vulnerable people needed to find elsewhere to live, and John Pollard soon discovered the difficulty in that.

"It's hard not to be a citizen and Winnipeg and know about the problem with homelessness but we got a much closer look at it," Pollard said. "We got a first-hand look at trying to help those people find another place to live."

He was given an eye-opening view to the "deplorable condition" some people must endure because they have no other option.

The Winnipeg Hotel was rife with bedbugs, collapsing in some places, and barely functioning. There was one washroom per floor and none seemed to work, Pollard said.

"Criminals had moved in, taken over some of the rooms, dealing drugs and running prostitution out of it," he said. "We felt badly about closing down the Winnipeg Hotel, even though those were decrepit spaces that no one should live in."

One of the rooms is seen in the Ross Ellen Housing Complex. (Alice Dulczewski/Radio-Canada)

With the help of multiple housing services and his own family, Pollard managed to find alternate residences for people who were living in the hotel "but it took a while and was really hard."

"So if you're a vulnerable person who doesn't have all those resources behind you, what chance do you have at finding a place?" Pollard said. "So, obviously, if we're going to address the homeless problem, we need homes."

But that needs to be wrapped with a supportive element, he added. So he became determined to increase the stock of supportive social housing in the city.

Construction began in November 2021 with a land blessing at the site. Now 14 residents call the complex home with others being slowly moved in, Pollard said.

"We're thrilled to be open."