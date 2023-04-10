Fire damages Ross Avenue house twice over Easter long weekend

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the same house twice over the long weekend, most recently on Monday morning.

A fire engine crew driving on Ross Avenue, between Sherbrook and Isabel streets, noticed smoke coming from the two-storey house shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Ross Avenue was temporarily closed between Sherbrook and Isabel as crews fought the fire.

No injuries were reported, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

The service noted that crews responded to a fire at this location shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone who was inside the home on Saturday got out safely before crews arrived, according to a news release issued by the fire paramedic service on Sunday. It added that an emergency social services team from the City of Winnipeg helped four people find temporary housing.

Both fires are under investigation. No damage estimates were available as of Monday.

More from CBC Manitoba: