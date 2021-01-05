Man dead after semi crashes into tractor north of Roseau River

A 72-year-old man who was operating a tractor north of Roseau River is dead after a semi-trailer collided with the farm vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Morris detachment were called to the crash site, two kilometres north of Roseau River in the rural municipality of Emerson-Franklin, on Monday morning after reports of a collision.

A 64-year-old man from Ile des Chênes told RCMP he was driving a semi-trailer south on Highway 59 when he struck a tractor he hadn't seen on the road.

The semi-trailer pushed the tractor "a considerable distance" off the highway and into a wooded area, RCMP said.

The tractor driver, who was from the RM of Emerson-Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-trailer driver was uninjured.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or speed played roles in the collision, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.

Roseau River is roughly 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

