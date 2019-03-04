Police raid unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Roseau River

Manitoba police officers busted an alleged illegal cannabis dispensary in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation last week.

A 49-year-old woman faces charges of unlawfully selling cannabis and unlawful possession.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service raided the High Expectations Marijuana Dispensary on March 1, after receiving a information that a dispensary was operating in the community, about 83 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

"The employees were selling cannabis without licence and in contravention of the Cannabis Act," said a statement from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

During the raid, police seized unspecified quantities of cannabis and cash.

The woman arrested by police was released on a promise to appear in Emerson court on April 11.