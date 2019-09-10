10 people left homeless by rooming house fire in Winnipeg

A fire consumed a 2½-storey rooming house in Winnipeg, leaving 10 people suddenly homeless.

Emergency crews were called just after 6 p.m. to the house in the 400 block of William Avenue.

Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames burning through the upper two floors, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Crews initially went into the building to battle the fire but they were soon forced out by deteriorating conditions. Once they were able to reduce the flames enough from the outside, crews re-entered to completely extinguish them.

The fire was declared under control just before 7:30 p.m.

No injuries

All occupants had safely escaped before crews arrived. One person was was assessed on the scene by paramedics but did not need to go to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The city's emergency social services team was called in to help find alternate living arrangements for the 10 people from the rooming house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time, the city said.

More news from CBC Manitoba: