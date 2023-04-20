Rooming house fire sends 2 people to hospital in Winnipeg

Two people are in hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a rooming house fire Thursday morning in Winnipeg's North End.

Fire crews were called around 12:30 a.m. to the two-storey building on Flora Avenue near McGregor Street, which police said is a rooming house.

The flames were extinguished quickly but the two people were rushed to hospital.

The second person is listed as being in stable condition.

No information on their sex or ages has been released by police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More news from CBC Manitoba: