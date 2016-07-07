Fatal Winnipeg rooming house fire was 'show of force' in gang beef, court hears during murder trial

Edward Wade Beardy helped set a blaze at a Winnipeg rooming house that killed two people in July 2016 as part of a "show of force" for the gang he was associated with, Crown prosecutors told a jury during closing arguments in his trial Tuesday.

But Beardy's defence counsel argued her client was only loosely associated with the gang and that the Crown's case was "a pure work of fiction."

Beardy, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of arson with disregard for life in July 2017.

His arrest came nearly a year to the day after the fire that killed Brenda Campbell, 51, and John McKinnon Bendon, 61, at the three-storey home on Austin Street N. in the North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

At the time of their deaths, police said the pair were not the intended victims and had no connections with gangs or the drug trade.

Seven people were in the house at the time, but only five escaped.

DNA, video evidence

A fire investigator testified during the Court of Queen's Bench trial that the blaze was started in two places using an accelerant on July 7, 2016.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Erika Dolcetti argued that Beardy set a fire at the back of the building.

Beardy's DNA was found on a hoodie that was discarded near the scene, court heard. He was caught on video wearing the hoodie, appearing to be running away from the fire, Dolcetti told the jury.

The rooming house and the neighbouring home on Austin Street show the damage from the fire in this 2017 photo. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

During the trial, witnesses testified that the house was used for drug trafficking, and that some of the suites were used to stash drugs.

Witnesses also testified that people wearing Manitoba Warriors gear had been intimidating residents prior to the fire.

Dolcetti argued the street gang was angry that someone was selling drugs on their turf, and that's why the fire was set. She pointed out that a police witness had testified about Beardy's alleged involvement with the gang, saying he was an associate.

No real gang ties, defence argues

However, Beardy's defence lawyer Katherine Bueti pointed out that her client's girlfriend testified he wasn't a full-fledged gang member, and that the pair mostly kept to themselves.

Beardy's only real ties to the gang were his cousin, who is a full member of the Manitoba Warriors, Bueti said.

She argued her client "would never be granted that level of trust for something like this."

Beardy also has physical limitations that would have made it difficult to start such a fire, Bueti told the court. His girlfriend testified during the trial that Beardy used her as his "personal can opener" because he had a hand injury, Bueti said.

She also argued that no evidence was presented to support the claim the gang was in conflict with anyone at the Austin Street N. house.

In addition, people were coming and going from the house at all hours of the day, meaning police didn't necessarily interview everyone who might have been there that night, Bueti said.

"Not every area was searched, not every person investigated," she said.

The matter resumes Wednesday, when Justice Candace Grammond will instruct the jury.

They're expected to begin deliberations that afternoon.