Winnipeg roofing company fined $24K after employee broke spine, ribs in fall

A Winnipeg roofing company has been fined $24,000 after one of its workers fell about six metres and suffered internal injuries along with rib and spinal fractures.

The worker, employed by Norwin Roofing Ltd., was clearing debris off a roof on March 30, 2020, near an area where the guardrails had been removed, according to a news release from Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services.

The worker went off the edge and, while falling, struck a smaller roof portion before hitting the ground, the release states.

After an investigation, charges were laid against the company for violating the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Norwin pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2022, to failing to ensure that a worker used a fall protection system while working at heights where a guardrail had been removed.

A list of stop work orders, penalties and convictions under the Workplace Safety and Health Act is available on the Manitoba Government website.

