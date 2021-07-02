Ronan Segrave departs as head of Manitoba's largest hospital

Manitoba's largest hospital is looking for a new boss.

Ronan Segrave has departed as Health Sciences Centre's chief operating officer, Shared Health confirmed.

Segrave and Shared Health mutually agreed to part ways, a spokesperson with the provincial health-care organization said. Segrave, who's from B.C., he wanted to be closer to his daughter, who lives there.

"Shared Health is grateful to Ronan for his contributions to HSC as Manitoba's provincial tertiary hospital and to our organization. We wish him all the best," the spokesperson said.

Segrave has led HSC on a contract basis since December 2017. Shared Health said his contract was nearing its end.

Overhaul, pandemic

Segrave oversaw the hospital through the opening of new clinical areas and the new Women's Hospital, as well as a health-care overhaul in which HSC's emergency department became one of only three in Winnipeg.

He also guided the hospital through the pandemic.

A national search for Segrave's replacement is underway.

Dr. Shawn Young, site medical lead, is taking over on an interim basis.

Segrave began his tenure at HSC with deep knowledge of Manitoba's health-care system. He was part of the KPMG consultancy team that spent months investigating ways to improve the system. The team's findings underpinned changes to the health-care system, which included the controversial decision to turn three emergency rooms into urgent-care centres.