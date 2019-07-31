Former priest Ronald Léger, who pleaded guilty to abusing boys, dies

A former Catholic priest and convicted sexual offender who faced additional charges relating to the sexual abuse of boys has died.

Ronald Léger, who was in his early 80s, died Tuesday.

His trial was scheduled to begin in fall but his lawyer, Saul Simmonds, requested an adjournment earlier this month because of Léger's poor health.

Léger's lawyer said his client maintained his innocence with regards to the additional charges.

Léger was the parish priest at the Holy Family Church in St. Boniface until 2014. He previously founded a number of teen drop-in centres including Ron's Drop-in Centre and Teen Stop Jeunesse, where victims said they met Léger.

Léger was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2016 after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

After six more men came forward alleging Léger abused them as boys, more charges were laid against him in October 2016 and in August 2017.

The allegations of abuse date back to between 1983 and 2013.

Léger was defrocked by the Catholic Church in 2015.