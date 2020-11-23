Winnipeg homicide victim identified as Ronald Dennis Ducharme, 33

Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide in Winnipeg as 33-year-old Ronald Dennis Ducharme.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive man inside an apartment building on Charles Street in the city's North End.

When police arrived at the building between College and Mountain avenues, Ducharme's body was found inside a suite. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).