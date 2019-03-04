Man shot by police in fatal home invasion arrested and charged with murder

The man accused in a home invasion that left a 17-year-old teen dead and a community reeling has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Ronald Chubb, 29, was shot several times by police who responded to the home invasion in the city's West End on March 3. He was sent to hospital with critical injuries, but has since been arrested and is now being held in custody.

Jaime "Jimboy" Adao died of his injuries after being attacked with a weapon in what police believe was a random home invasion. Adao was home with his grandmother at the time.

At a community forum on March 7, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said officers shot at the intruder several times in an attempt to get him to stop attacking Adao, but it was too late.

Smyth said the accused lived close to the Adao home, but was not known by the victim

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Chubb is also facing charges of attempted murder and failing to comply with his probation.