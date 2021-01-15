Man sentenced to life, no parole for 12 years for murder of Jaime Adao Jr.

Ronald Bruce Chubb has been sentenced to life behind bars, with no chance of parole for at least 12 years, for the murder of Jaime Adao Jr., the Winnipeg 17-year-old killed in a violent home invasion in 2019.

Chubb pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2020. Chubb, who was 29 when he was arrested, was the first to be charged with the teen's murder.

His accomplice, Geordie Delmar James, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 17-year-old's death. James was sentenced Thursday to five years behind bars.

According an agreed statement of facts read after the pair pleaded guilty, Adao was killed after Chubb and James broke into the Adao family's McGee Street home on March 3, 2019.

During the robbery, Chubb stabbed Adao in the back, neck and arms with a seven-inch kitchen knife. Chubb's lawyer told court that his client was "quite intoxicated" at the time of the robbery.

Video surveillance showed both men entering the family's backyard. James forced open the back door.

Adao heard loud banging downstairs and, frightened for his grandma, who was sleeping, called 911, court heard last October.

James had been stealing items from the family's basement when Chubb told him to go upstairs. Armed with the knife, a struggle ensued with Adao, which was heard by a 911 operator.

When police arrived, Chubb was still holding the knife. When he refused to drop it, Chubb was shot by police.

James was in the living room looking for other items to steal when he heard the sound of a struggle, and then gunshots, court heard.

The agreed statement of facts said James fled through the front door but turned back after seeing a police car. He dumped the stolen items in the front yard and ran back through the house and escaped through the back door. Police didn't arrest him until more than a month after the murder.

The Adao family is well known in the city for their business, Jimel's Bakery, and Jaime's death was devastating for Winnipeg's tight-knit Filipino community.

Adao was getting ready to graduate from high school when he was killed. The teen's dreams included going to Red River College to become an executive chef in a hotel and learning about business.

Many in Winnipeg expressed concerns for their safety following his killing, with Winnipeg's police Chief Danny Smyth holding a safety forum in the weeks after to address residents' worries.