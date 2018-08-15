Crown appeals sentence for Winnipeg man who left mother to die on the floor

Crown prosecutors are appealing the sentence of a Winnipeg man who left his 89-year-old mother on the floor of their home for several weeks until she died.

Ronald Siwicki, who is 66 years old, was sentenced to three months in jail for criminal negligence causing the death of his mother Elizabeth in 2014.

In a notice of appeal filed earlier this month, prosecutors say the judge erred and it is an unfit sentence.

Elizabeth Siwicki had dementia and was unable to get up after falling out of bed.

An autopsy found that she suffered bed sores so severe, they went down to her bones and were the cause of her death.

Defence lawyer Mike Cook says he was surprised by the appeal and says there was no error in the sentence.

