Decision to keep vaccination status private a 'fundamental liberty': Manitoba MLA

A Manitoba cabinet minister says his decision to keep his vaccination status private is a civil liberty that must be protected.

And though Ron Schuler says there are "amazing benefits" to vaccines, he has not joined his government and its health officials in urging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they can.

For months, the infrastructure minister has deflected questions about his vaccination status by describing it as private health information.

On Thursday, Schuler stood up for the people who, he argues, feel forced to divulge whether they're vaccinated or not.

"I fundamentally believe in the protection of civil liberties. I believe it is our right to make our own health-care choices — this is a fundamental liberty," he said at an unrelated news briefing.

"It is also our right to choose to keep our health-care choices private. No one should ever be coerced to make a health-care choice or publicly divulge their choice, or for that matter feel that they have to publicly defend their choices. I believe those are liberties," Schuler continued.

"Thus, my personal health information is a private matter and I do not discuss my personal health publicly."

It's presumed Schuler is vaccinated, since as of Wednesday, all MLAs entering Manitoba's legislative building had to be fully vaccinated. Thursday's news conference, related to drought conditions, was held at the legislative building.

Premier Heather Stefanson has said she would expel any Progressive Conservative MLA who wasn't fully vaccinated from caucus, without exception.

Schuler said the province's seat of power must stand for civil liberties, and if it doesn't, "then this just becomes another really nice building. It doesn't have meaning."

He encouraged anyone questioning the need for vaccination to consult with their doctor to make an "informed decision," but didn't note that medical professionals are overwhelmingly in favour of vaccination for anyone eligible, barring rare exceptions.

'Not an anti-vaxxer'

Schuler said many people have approached him throughout the pandemic for advice on whether to get vaccinated.

"They've been pushed, bullied, cajoled [by people] on either side," he said.

"They call me in tears and ask me what they should do, and my advice to them is, 'Go to your family doctor, go to a health-care provider and seek advice from a medical professional.'

"I have 'minister' in front of my name. Not 'doctor.'"

Schuler did not go so far as to promote vaccination against COVID-19, however.

He was asked twice if he supports the urging from Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and other officials to get vaccinated.

Each time, Schuler said it's up to each individual.

"I think vaccinations have done miracles in our modern society, and I am not an anti-vaxxer. I believe in vaccinations," he said.

But vaccination is "a decision you make as an individual," he said.

"Whatever your decision is, [it] should be done without being bullied or cajoled or feel[ing] pressured. You should make your health-care choices for yourself, and those should be kept private."

Since the summer, proof of vaccination has been required to attend many public events in Manitoba. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Schuler is part of a Progressive Conservative government that has spent a year strongly urging people to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of Manitobans, closed businesses and exhausted the health-care system.

The province has also made proof of vaccination mandatory for entry into many businesses and events, ranging from restaurants to sports events.

In explaining her rationale for implementing a vaccine mandate at the legislative building, the premier said earlier this month that "it's really important that we lead by example."

On Thursday morning, her government celebrated the one-year anniversary of its public vaccination campaign.

Until recently, the Progressive Conservatives caucus said it was aware that 34 of its 35 sitting MLAs were vaccinated, but didn't say if the remaining elected official was vaccinated or whether they disclosed their status.

It appears that individual would be Schuler, based on process of elimination. He was the only Tory MLA who had refused to state vaccination status.

The Opposition NDP called for Schuler to be removed from cabinet after it was reported in November that a staff member in his constituency office died of COVID-19.

The NDP and Liberals say all their MLAs have been fully vaccinated for months.