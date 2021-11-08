Politician turfed from cabinet over COVID vaccine stance now leads Manitoba PC caucus as chair

A longtime MLA who was kicked out of Heather Stefanson's cabinet for refusing to support COVID-19 vaccines now has a role representing his Progressive Conservative colleagues.

Ron Schuler, MLA for Springfield-Ritchot, has been appointed as caucus chair, while former PC leadership candidate Shannon Martin is the new caucus whip, the party said in a news release.

Schuler was turfed from cabinet in December 2021 following months of speculation over whether he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

He never publicly answered whether he was vaccinated, though it's presumed he was because Stefanson said her entire caucus eventually got inoculated.

Two weeks before his removal from cabinet, Schuler described his decision to keep his vaccination status private a civil liberty that must be protected.

Stefanson later said, after demoting Schuler, the MLA's comments weren't consistent with the government's efforts encouraging vaccination.

Excited to lead PC caucus: Schuler

In a news release issued on Thursday, Schuler said he's eager to take on the new responsibility of caucus chair ahead of the spring session.

He added that in his role, he'll help ensure the cabinet is engaged with Manitobans.

First elected in 1999, Schuler was a cabinet minister for five years after the Tories took power in 2016.

Meanwhile, the new caucus whip is Martin, who has yet to declare if he is seeking re-election in the provincial election scheduled for fall.

Martin, who will be in charge of ensuring party discipline in the new role, was openly critical on social media of former premier Brian Pallister in the final months of his premiership.

Shannon Martin, MLA for McPhillips, is the new caucus whip. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

He ran for party leadership later in 2021, but did not make the final ballot. More recently, he sought the PC nomination in the Midland constituency — where he lives — but was not successful.

Regarding his new caucus role, Martin said in a news release he's excited to do his part to ensure the Tories continue addressing the priorities of Manitobans.

He said he intends to get legislation passed, though he expects the opposition to stall those efforts, according to the release.

Martin was elected in 2014 as the MLA for Morris. He took over McPhillips in 2019, once his home constituency was eliminated through boundary realignment.

Prior to January's cabinet shuffle, Blaine Pedersen served as caucus chair and Janice Morley-Lecomte was the caucus whip.