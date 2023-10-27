Ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash referred to Manitoba restorative justice program in sexual assault case

The Manitoba government says former NDP MP Romeo Saganash, who is facing a sexual assault charge, has been referred to a restorative justice program.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed Friday that the matter has been sent to diversion, and the Manitoba Restorative Justice Centre has accepted Saganash and "placed him in programming."

The complainant in the case alleges that she was sexually assaulted on May 1, and Winnipeg police say they arrested Saganash on June 27.

Saganash's lawyer, Ethan Pollock, said in an email earlier today that he was not at "liberty to discuss this matter until there is finality."

None of the allegations have been tested in court, and Pollock said in August that his client is presumed innocent and requested that his privacy be respected.

Saganash represented the northern Quebec riding of Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou from 2011 to 2019.