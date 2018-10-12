Five people taken to hospital after vehicle rollover

Paramedics rushed five people to hospital on Friday after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire near the intersection of Plessis Road and Dawson Road South.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, one via STARS air ambulance. Two others were taken in unstable condition and another was taken in stable condition.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Police are investigating the cause of the rollover.

