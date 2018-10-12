Skip to Main Content
Five people taken to hospital after vehicle rollover
Paramedics rushed five people to hospital after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire near the intersection of Plessis Road and Dawson Road South.

Crash happened near Plessis Road and Dawson Road South

Five people were taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Plessis Road and Dawson Road South. (Pierre Verriere/CBC)

Paramedics rushed five people to hospital on Friday after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire near the intersection of Plessis Road and Dawson Road South.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, one via STARS air ambulance. Two others were taken in unstable condition and another was taken in stable condition.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Police are investigating the cause of the rollover.

