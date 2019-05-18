Skip to Main Content
Rollover blocks street in River Park South
John Forsyth Road was blocked at Paddington Road Saturday afternoon as police investigated a single-vehicle rollover in the southeast Winnipeg neighbourhood.

This red Dodge Ram rolled on to the boulevard on John Forsyth Road Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating after a vehicle rollover in the River Park South area.

John Forsyth Road was blocked at Paddington Road Saturday afternoon as police investigated in the southeast Winnipeg neighbourhood.

A red Dodge Ram remained on its side, its right turn signal blinking. 

Police weren't available Saturday to comment on the status of the investigation. 

Police blocked the street to traffic as they investigated Saturday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

