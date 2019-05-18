Rollover blocks street in River Park South

Winnipeg police are investigating after a vehicle rollover in the River Park South area.

John Forsyth Road was blocked at Paddington Road Saturday afternoon as police investigated in the southeast Winnipeg neighbourhood.

A red Dodge Ram remained on its side, its right turn signal blinking.

Police weren't available Saturday to comment on the status of the investigation.

Police blocked the street to traffic as they investigated Saturday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: