Rollover blocks street in River Park South
John Forsyth Road was blocked at Paddington Road Saturday afternoon as police investigated a single-vehicle rollover in the southeast Winnipeg neighbourhood.
John Forsyth Road was blocked Saturday afternoon at Paddington Road as Winnipeg police investigated
Winnipeg police are investigating after a vehicle rollover in the River Park South area.
John Forsyth Road was blocked at Paddington Road Saturday afternoon as police investigated in the southeast Winnipeg neighbourhood.
A red Dodge Ram remained on its side, its right turn signal blinking.
Police weren't available Saturday to comment on the status of the investigation.
More from CBC Manitoba: