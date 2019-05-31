Driver in October rollover that sent passengers to hospital arrested, charged: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have charged the now 18-year-old driver in a single-vehicle crash that sent several people to hospital last year.

On Oct. 12, 2018 emergency crews were called to a rollover on Dawson Road S. near Plessis Road.

The crash threw two passengers out of the SUV. Four other people managed to escape, but the driver was trapped inside as the vehicle caught fire.

Someone who witnessed the crash got the driver out of the vehicle.

At the time, all seven passengers in the vehicle were under 18 years old.

After investigating, police arrested the driver and charged him with five counts dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.