Rollins withdraws from race for Winnipeg South Centre Liberal nomination

City councillor Sherri Rollins says she's no longer seeking the Liberal party nomination for the vacant federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre.

The twice-elected councillor for Winnipeg's Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry ward said Thursday in a statement she withdrew her name from the nomination contest because she feels like her "heart is with city hall."

Rollins threw her name in the ring on Jan. 11, weeks after the death of Winnipeg South Centre Liberal MP Jim Carr.

Although Rollins has been associated with the NDP — Elections Canada records show she donated a total of $1,875 to five federal New Democratic riding associations between 2019 and 2021 — Rollins said she supported Carr's Liberal nomination and called the late MP a friend.

"I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to put my name forward and who offered their support. It is not a decision I make lightly," Rollins said Thursday in her statement.

She said she wishes all the best to Ben Carr, the son of the late MP, who announced last week he wants to follow in his father's footsteps.

In the absence of any general federal elections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must announce a byelection in Winnipeg South Centre by June 11. The latest possible date to hold that byelection is Aug. 1.

Whoever wins the Liberal nomination in Winnipeg South Centre has a strong chance of becoming the next MP for the Winnipeg riding, a reliably but not exclusively Liberal riding.

The Liberals have held Winnipeg South Centre for all but four years since the riding was created in 1988. Conservative Joyce Bateman represented it from 2011 to 2015.

4 seek Conservative nomination for Portage-Lisgar

A second Manitoba byelection is expected this year in Portage-Lisgar, one of the most reliably Conservative seats in Canada. Candice Bergen announced last week she will soon resign from the seat.

Former Manitoba PC finance minister Cameron Friesen, former Elmwood East-Kildonan Conservative MP Lawrence Toet, former Friesen assistant Liz Reimer and former Bergen campaign manager Branden Leslie are vying for the Conservative nomination in Portage-Lisgar.

The Portage-Lisgar byelection must be announced no later than 180 days after the speaker of the house formally notifies Elections Canada that Bergen has resigned. That has not yet happened, according to Elections Canada's website.