911 not working for Rogers network users, Winnipeg police ask people to find landline
Financial services may also be impacted amid carrier's nationwide outage Friday
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking Rogers wireless users who need to call 911 to find a landline, as the carrier's network experiences a nationwide outage.
Both Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP posted about the outages on their Twitter accounts Friday morning, advising the public to find a landline or cellphone on a different network if they need to call 911.
The telecommunications giant is experiencing a massive outage that is impacting wireless, cable and internet customers across the country.
The outage began some time in the early hours Friday, with a wide variety of services impacted.
9-1-1 is not accessible presently for those on the Rogers cellular network. Should you need emergency assistance, please find a landline to call from or call from a phone on another network. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPS911?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPS911</a> <a href="https://t.co/I6kISNG4OD">https://t.co/I6kISNG4OD</a>—@wpgpolice
Some Manitobans are experiencing cellular network outages. If you require emergency assistance, please call from a landline or from a phone on another network. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> #911 <a href="https://t.co/CRjyJ51hWL">https://t.co/CRjyJ51hWL</a>—@rcmpmb
The company confirmed the problem via its Twitter account.
"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers tweeted. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."
Financial services may also be impacted.
"A nationwide telecommunications outage with a network provider ... is impacting the availability of some Interac services," a spokesperson for payment network confirmed to CBC News.
"Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. Interac e-Transfer is also widely unavailable, impacting the ability to send and receive payments."
With files from Pete Evans
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?