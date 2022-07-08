911 not working for Rogers network users, Winnipeg police ask people to find landline

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking Rogers wireless users who need to call 911 to find a landline, as the carrier's network experiences a nationwide outage.

Both Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP posted about the outages on their Twitter accounts Friday morning, advising the public to find a landline or cellphone on a different network if they need to call 911.

The telecommunications giant is experiencing a massive outage that is impacting wireless, cable and internet customers across the country.

The outage began some time in the early hours Friday, with a wide variety of services impacted.

9-1-1 is not accessible presently for those on the Rogers cellular network. Should you need emergency assistance, please find a landline to call from or call from a phone on another network. —@wpgpolice Some Manitobans are experiencing cellular network outages. If you require emergency assistance, please call from a landline or from a phone on another network. —@rcmpmb

The company confirmed the problem via its Twitter account.

"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers tweeted. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."

Financial services may also be impacted.

"A nationwide telecommunications outage with a network provider ... is impacting the availability of some Interac services," a spokesperson for payment network confirmed to CBC News.

"Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. Interac e-Transfer is also widely unavailable, impacting the ability to send and receive payments."