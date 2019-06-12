'Effective immediately': WRHA's top doctor/VP is no longer in role

Dr. Bruce Roe is no longer the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's chief medical officer, the CBC has learned.

A memo sent to authority employees Wednesday says "effective immediately" Roe would no longer be the CMO or the vice president of the authority.

"I want to thank Bruce for his tenure and service," WRHA CEO and president Réal Cloutier said in the memo.

A spokesperson for the WRHA confirmed Roe is no longer in the position, but said he could not comment any further.

Roe became the WRHA's top doctor in September of 2017 after serving for more than a decade at St. Boniface Hospital as its chief medical officer and a stint as the hospital's president and CEO.

He came to the WRHA just as a major overhaul was taking shape, including plans to close the Misericordia, Seven Oaks and Concordia emergency rooms as well as the consolidation of other services.

A chief medical officer is typically the top physician of an organization who oversees the performance of other doctors and maintains a leadership role in the authority.

The news comes on the heels of a scathing report released on Monday by Dr. David Peachey which revealed a host of concerns with the overhaul and the botched plan to close Concordia's emergency room.

Peachey found many human resource challenges as Concordia Hospital prepared to close its ER:

Physicians becoming disengaged as they prepared their exit.

Respiratory therapists jeopardizing patient safety with early resignations.

A destabilized emergency department caused by multiple resignations that resulted in high vacancies and overwhelmed staff.

'Confidence is lost': Report on health-care overhaul finds major problems

Province changes course, will convert Concordia ER into urgent care centre

The government announced last month that Concordia's ER would instead be converted into an urgent care centre.

Dr. Ainslie Mihalchuk, the associate CMO for the WRHA, will take over the role of CMO in the interim.